Mobile payment apps have dominated the Asian markets for over a decade and with Africa’s successful history with mobile payment apps, such as the Kenyan M-Pesa, it’s surprising the continent hasn’t been a focus for this kind of tech sooner. M-Pesa launched in 2007 and has 27.8 million active users who pay their bills and make transfers on the app. As of February, it has even become an accepted form of payment in the Google Play App Store. There are many people across the continent who don’t have credit cards, but do have cellphones, which means mobile might be the smartest way to reach them.

So, it comes as no surprise that Fleischer announced: “Samsung Pay is committed to driving the mobile wallet movement in Africa and this launch furthers Samsung’s dedication to delivering innovative services to consumers everywhere.”

There might have been a reason for the delay in the launch of this type of market in South Africa - the fact that I do not know a single person who hasn’t had their phone stolen at one time or another. Repeatedly. I have found some South Africans are a little reluctant to put their money in easy reach of long-fingered criminals. But as tech appears to become safer, thanks to the likes of Samsung’s defence-grade Knox system that couples with biometric authentication through iris or fingerprint scanning, and other banking apps displaying similar tech, we can expect people to believe perhaps their money is somewhat more secure. Not that the idea that my money is a simple swipe-up away, even when the phone is locked, doesn’t make me a somewhat hesitant, biometrics or no biometrics.

But rest assured, if they’re going to steal your phone, they probably have taken your wallet already and having your money virtual is safer than having it in plastic. If not, there is always some space for your cash under your mattress.