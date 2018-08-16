Dex is back with no pads attached. You can now just use a HDMI adaptor plug and play, turning your phone into the mini-computer it was always meant to be, all the while still being able to use it as, well, a phone.

The Galaxy Watch is back in two sizes, 6,000 face options and a girl edition – just in time for Women’s Month. More importantly, it finally has a standalone call option, so when you’re on your run there is no need to be disconnected from the office, which if we’re honest, is the whole point of the run in the first place. It also now detects six exercises and monitors 36 in total, in an attempt to take a swipe at Fitbit’s mini personal trainer abilities. It also spies on you when you sleep to provide an all-round health check-up.

Talking about spying and learning from you, Bixby also got an upgrade across all platforms. She talks to you in a more conversational way because she is able to retain information you gave her minutes before. She can causally call up apps that you don’t even have installed on your phone to give you all the info you need. Bixby can go as far as ordering an Uber for you - after telling you how much it will cost from your location.

The Note 9 will be available in South Africa at the same time as everywhere else – August 24. We might have to wait for the mega 512GB version but it’s still a cracker. The 128GB will set you back R18,999 or R799 a month. You can preorder right now.