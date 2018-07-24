Samsung’s internal memos call it “Winner” and, let’s be honest, a folding phone has always sounded like a winner to us. There was something so satisfying about slapping the clam-like Motorola shut in the first decade of the 2000s. The Motorola Razr was the coolest thing to come out of 2004 – including Usher’s hit track Yeah. And Generation Next has been watching closely since The Wall Street Journal reported Samsung planned to launch their foldable-screen phone as early as next year.

Don’t let the fan fiction fool you – some of the pictures you have seen circulating hail from 2013. Although the chitchat would have you believe the phone will be slim and slick, folding to the size of a wallet, in truth the 7 inch screen when folded out will be closer to the size of a tablet. It will also probably be thicker than most cellphones, especially considering speculation that there will be a second screen on the front to act as an easy-view display.