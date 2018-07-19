Many sci-fi films would have you believe the rise of the machines will bring about the end of humanity “for our own good”, however, it would appear the machines want to get us in good shape first.

A new trend of using artificial intelligence (AI) in wellness apps seems to be sweeping the app stores of your choice. They promise the use of the technology will give an enhanced performance and a intelligent assessment of what ails you on every health front imaginable.

Here is an example of three of them:

Ada is a personal health guide app that boasts it is so widely used it makes an assessment somewhere around the globe every three seconds.

The app asks you simple, yet relevant, questions. The answers are compared to thousands of similar cases around the world to find the closest diagnosis.