We all follow at least one - one annoying, well-curated account on Instagram where beautiful people casually find themselves having the time of their lives in breathtaking places. We hate them as we sit in our cold desk cubicles but, at the same time, love to be inspired by the idea it could be us one day. Well, prepare to be more jealous than ever.

Through SpaceX, ex-homegrown billionaire Elon Musk is putting in tremendous effort to get intergalactic in a race thick with billionaires, such as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Virgin’s Richard Branson. And off the back of this comes a brand-new level of partnership, that of interstellar hotels.

In April, a company called Orion Span announced its intention to launch (in every sense of the word) the world’s first “luxury space hotel” by 2021. Reservations are open for a spot on the snug, four-room, 42 square meter space station, which promises to allow you to take the giant leap to becoming a private astronaut. Guided by crew members, visitors would be lead through the research which makes up the everyday, weightless, life on the space station. This 12 day stay, as well as all the dehydrated food you can eat, will set you back roughly R130-million.