A few years ago, when you planned to have a few too many, you would call a number and, what seemed like a lifetime later, a car would appear out of the shadows. You would have to negotiate with the driver to take you home for the amount of cash you had been able to keep from the bartender or he would take you to an ATM to draw more. Or you would just drive home drunk.

Those were the days before Uber came along - now you have no excuse to take your car anywhere when a glass of something nice is involved. The taxi app changed the way we navigate the world and now it wants to do it all over again.

Uber wants to take to the skies – no, not like with UberChopper, which you can apparently take to the Durban July this weekend, but something a lot more ambitious. At the Uber Elevate summit in May, the global brand announced it was going to begin testing its UberAir fleet in 2020 in the US cities of Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as Dubai. This is more than just a little ambitious, especially considering they don’t yet have a single “car” to show for their efforts.