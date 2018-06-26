Phones are becoming amorphous. Notch here, endless bezel-less screens there and everyone gets a facial scan akin to a prize giveaway by Oprah. Like pebbles in a riverbed, the oft aluminum or glass casings were rubbing smooth in our hands as phones got bigger with every upgrade. And then there was Sony.

There was something almost amusing about Sony’s insistence on keeping its square form. The company promised at the end of last year 2018 would be the year it would move away from its “OmniBalance” hard-edged block shape, established in 2013, yet the XA2 Ultra still has the markings of its predecessors.

The freshly minted Xperia XZ2 has just hit the South African market with the promised slicker, rounder looks. It still doesn’t have full edge screen (the case still creeps in at the top and bottom) but it does have the longest battery life on the market (36 hours) and the first ever 4K HDR recording capabilities. It would appear it is everything you could want from the world-class brand which brought out the first colour smartphone a lifetime ago. So, why bother launching the XA2 Ultra so hot on its heels?