It also comes with some nice features, such as a helpful selfie trigger mechanism where you wave at the phone, it reads your palm and takes the photo, so no more awkward moments trying to point and click single handedly, arms waving.
The wide-angle group selfie mode works swimmingly and it’s nice that, finally, everyone can squeeze in to say cheese.
It delivers on every promise it made for every lens but the other features make the phone feel as though it is somewhat stuck in the past.
Thankfully, there is still a headphone jack but there is only one speaker. For a brand that keeps pushing the idea of our phones working along with their other entertainment devices, such as handheld gaming (PlayStation) and content watching (Bravia), it makes no sense that they didn’t pursue the current trend of dual speakers on either side of the phone out of the gate.
The phone does now sport a fingerprint scanner on the back - curiously absent on their previous flagship XZ1 - yet it lacks other newfangled security measures we have come to expect in the past eight months.