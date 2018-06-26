In the eye of millennials, visual media is the easiest way to communicate. YouTube and Instagram have this in the bag, supplying pics and videos that blogs and articles could never compete with. YouTube has always had the upper hand because it supports videos longer than a minute. However, this is about to change due to Instagram’s newest innovation. IGTV has just set off and is sure to add spunk to the visual media arena.

If you’re an Instagram fan with a lot more to say, this is the perfect feature to keep you on for just an hour longer. With vertical video uploads, trendy in social media, users are allowed to chat to their followers and whoever else wants to listen in. These videos can also be shared through the Instasphere, which is helpful for those wanting to trend or become Instafamous. YouTube, on the other hand, only recommends popular videos and has the rest of us begging in the comment sections for others to check out our channel.

WATCH | IGTV highlights from Instagram's press event in San Francisco: