FACETIME WITH UP TO 32 PEOPLE

FaceTime has added the one feature we have all been waiting for. The new software will allow us to speak to a maximum of 32 people simultaneously. Animoji’s can also be used too. What a way to bring our 3am group chats to new virtual life!

BIG 'APPS' TO THE APPLICATION UPDATES

Apple continues to outdo itself in refining its software. This new software will have an updated Stocks and Memo app to the iPad. iBooks will be rebranded to Apple books and CarPlay will now support destination apps besides Apple Maps.

The list of app updates seem to grow longer by the day. Will enhancing our user experience make us stay on our phones for longer? We hope, in time, that updates like these will not deepen our phone addiction, which is already a growing problem.

NEW ANIMOJI

Apple seems to have a liking for its breaking iPhone X feature, the Animoji. This software introduces a new Animoji, known as the Memoji, which allows users to animate their own faces as a personal message feature. Watch out Snapchat, you might have some competition! Apple is second in line with this creative innovation, as Samsung was the first to introduce augmented reality to its users. Do we hear another lawsuit arising?

SAY GOODBYE TO LOST KEYS WITH THE SIRI UPDATE

Siri is now able to understand new commands and is even able to find items you may have lost. The Pro Series Tile is a small metal keychain that can be attached to everyday items and electronically connected to your phone.

If we lose an item that has, or is connected to, the “Tile” it can easily be found by either tapping the tile twice, which signals your phone to make a sound, or using your phone to map out where the tile is.

Apple seems to be trying to alleviate the minor stresses that come with being human and, in doing so, is surpassing the general concept of what a cellphone should do. Although these features are designed to make our lives easier, it raises the question of how easy our lives should be made, with apps doing things for us. I’m all for having an app help find my things, but if we get to the point where we are relying on them to do the simplest things for us, it could make us lazy.

The iOS 12 public beta (this is the unfinished software) is rumored to launch around June 26. The final version of iOS 12 is expected in September. Both versions are free.