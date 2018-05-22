The controller was designed in collaboration with the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, SpecialEffect and The AbleGamers Foundation to create the best possible device for people with a wide range of disabilities. The charities have said they were excited that the device would help gamers with disabilities to continue to enjoy something they love, as well as connect with other people and be more independent.

There are some ideas that are so obvious you wonder why no one thought of them before. Considering there are over a billion people around the world with disabilities, this is a step in the right direction, proving technology can bring comfort and entertainment, not just to those fortunate enough to be able-bodied, but to all.

The controller is expected to be available later this year in the international Microsoft Store at an estimated R1,270. Who knows, maybe by the time Shadow of the Tomb Raider drops on September 14, everyone can join in the fun.