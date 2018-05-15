1. LG 55SJ800V SMART TV

I resisted getting a 4K television because the current DStv signal is only 720p, not the full 1080p that is defined as high-definition. The designation 4K means it’s four times that, which the TV does a good job of boosting. It’s clearly the future, and now that you can stream Netflix in 4K I upgraded. LG’s excellent 55-inch TV – which is the right size for our TV room – has a clever remote control (based on what was once the Palm Pilot operating system), and a dedicated button for Netflix.

2. KINDLE OASIS

I read vociferously and have been a keen user of the Kindle since it first appeared. I have the first version of the top-end Oasis (not the current waterproof model) and love it for the clever use of two buttons on just one side (you flip it for different hands) and the extra battery in the cover. The Paperwhite or Voyage are cheaper and just as good.