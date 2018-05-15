Shakespeare once wrote “a rose by any other name would smell as sweet”, pondering the influence of a name on the character of something.

One wonders if, in the rapidly transforming world of gadgets and gizmos, we are more influenced by a brand name or the functionality of the product. You could argue that, yes, a brand’s name holds weight (who really needs a phone that unlocks using facial recognition but, hey, it’s Apple and so we bought the iPhone X) but so does the price of items. As technology advances, prices increase.

Huawei launched the Porsche Design Mate RS last week. With its hefty price tag and name-drop status, we wondered is this simply a cellphone by any other name or is it actually worth it?