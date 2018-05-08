The concept is not unlike the Philips Biotower, which was designed in 2009 as a part of the Philips Food Probe investigating the way that people eat. The concepts included a cutting board that monitored your nutritional intake, and a self-contained farm in your kitchen that came complete with a tiny fish farm. It just goes to show that the future takes a while to materialise, but when it does you will never have to worry about the freshness of your sushi again.

And when it comes to cooking your tiny farm produce, why not do it the most overwrought technical way possible with a WiFi-controlled sous vide immersion circulator? Sous vide is a variant of poaching, whereby the food is placed in a vacuum-sealed bag and placed in a vat of constantly moving, temperature-controlled water. Now you can control that water from anywhere, thanks to the Anova Culinary Precision Cooker. Or, if water isn’t your thing, there is always the Cider Grill, which does pretty much the same thing, but with a grill.

YOUR BEDROOM

Now, thanks to IoT, you can Goldilocks your existence and get your room temperature just right. Opt for a Nest Learning Thermostat, which is smart enough to keep your home feeling just the way you like in the most energy-efficient way possible. Or, if you like to keep it breezy, you can go for a Hisense 10 000 BTU portable air conditioner that connects to your WiFi and can be controlled by your phone. But the biggest bonus, apart from being portable, is that it’s quiet and easy to install.

To set the mood, you could keep it simple with some Philips Hue Lights that let you control the intensity and preferred hue at the tap of an app. But, if you want something more dramatic and space-age, check out the Nanoleaf Aurora smart lighting system. It’s is made up of giant, triangular, modular panels, allowing you not only to illuminate, but also to create a statement — or several, if you adjust the colour flows, brightness, and speed.

Next step: time to serenade. We suggest carrying on with that modular-shaped life and rigging up a B&O BeoSound Shape. The Danish, wall-mounted, wireless speaker system is similar to the Nanoleaf in terms of tech practicality meeting art, but also provides ridiculously good sound, as well as coming in 10 different colours. Thanks to the B&O app and the company’s wireless connectivity network capabilities, you can set up speakers throughout the house to play whatever music you like, or keep the Barry White confined to the bedroom.

But if you do want to just have art on the wall for art’s sake (but with a tech twist), then look no further than Klio, which is a framed 4K digital art screen that allows you to program and display art downloaded from the web. Or you could just pick from the thousands of works uploaded by Klio’s community of paid artist and animators.

Finally, move over Hästens, because if someone is going to be sleeping in a ’60s idea of sci-fi fantasy, then looks no further than the HiCan. This concept is nothing short of a metal, box-like igloo that comes with its own projector, sound system, Apple TV, gaming consol support, privacy blinds, automated adjustable head and foot rest, and, of course, a wake-up alarm. It monitors your sleeping habits, your weight, and your environment for humidity and air quality. Plus, it can come in gold with lime-green, leather trim. What more could you ask for?