IT’S OPTIONAL

Dating will run inside your existing Facebook app and will be an optional extra for those who want it. It’ll be interesting to see if the option will be made available to you, depending on your Facebook relationship status.

IT WILL ONLY SUGGEST PEOPLE WHO AREN’T YOUR FRIENDS

No more of the awkward, “Do I swipe on my friend to let them know I think they are a nice person or will they think I want to hook up with them?” decisions, you have undoubtedly struggled with on similar platforms. Your friends, apparently, will have no idea you are on the app, unless you tell them.

IT LETS YOUR SHARED INTERESTS DO THE TALKING

After filling out your interests, from what sports you enjoy to “do you like cats or dogs”, the matchmaking service will not only pair you with people who like the same things but will suggest conversation starters based on those interests. Yes, the app is increasingly starting to sound like your great-aunt trying to hook you up with the nice boy down the street with who you have so much in common. “Plus, he’s a doctor!”

YOUR MESSAGES WILL BE ENCRYPTED

Not surprisingly after the Cambridge Analytica fallout, Facebook is punting the fact that your messages will be safe and encoded.

IT’S FREE

There are no plans as yet to monetise the app, and Zuckerberg swears there will be no ads but, if that is the case, you need to remember the social media adage: “If the service is free, the thing they’re selling is you.”