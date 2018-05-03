Where are you from? I’m a 19-year-old from Downey, California.

Why do you think your Instagram persona has become so successful? I think people initially come to my page because my look is interesting. I share music, style and political interests and I hope people take away something informational or inspirational.

Who or what is your greatest source of inspiration? Definitely my friends and living in LA! Every day I’m creating new relationships and experiences.

You tackle a lot of social causes and political issues on your feed. You organised a transgender awareness dinner last month and have a link to the Black Lives Matter donate site in your bio. Why is it important to you to promote these causes? I’ve been lucky enough to have a good following and I want to share causes I am passionate about! Many times these cases don’t get a lot of media attention so I try and push their reach a little further.

You are very involved with your virtual following and community. Why? I’m really engaged because I’ve made so many meaningful relationships through Instagram. I’ve had such positive responses and comments to my posts and stories. I have been able to work with some of my fashion idols and travel to new exciting places all because of those interactions.

Would you describe yourself as a feminist? Definitely! We are living in an exciting time where gender equality is being questioned and women are expressing their concerns, using their voice and being heard. Change is happening.

You’ve said in previous interviews that you make money from your music on Spotify and your modelling jobs. Which fashion brands have you worked with? I’ve been lucky enough to work with brands I admire and respect. Prada, Pat McGrath and Proenza Schouler are a few and I’m still pinching myself. A year ago I would have never imagined this.

Do you put up sponsored (paid-for) content online? Miquela did not respond to this question...

You said in a recent interview that you will be doing modelling work, can you expand on this? I’ve had the opportunity to be featured in some amazing editorials and I hope that continues. Working with top photographers and stylists has been such an amazing experience.

You release music on Spotify and iTunes that have received a great response, do you plan on going on tour? I would love to go on tour! Nothing is planned at the moment, but I want to meet my fans and see the world.

Which music artist would you love to collaborate with the most? My number one artist I would love to do anything with is Rihanna. I don’t even have to collaborate with her, I’m fine with sitting within 100 feet of her!