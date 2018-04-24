It was the RC car that we got to build hands-on out of a sheet of precut cardboard that you pop out, fold and slot together with no glue or tape required. By following the step-by-step animated instructions presented on Switch itself, the build is easy to follow and fun. The car took about 8 minutes but more complicated builds like the piano can take a few hours and maybe a bit of help from a parent, or in my case a marketing manager.

Then after you’re done, you slot in the Switches Joycons on either side of the RC bug car and at the press of a button the little guy scuttles across the table in any direction you please. You can even take it one step further and through the use of infrared, program the little guy to follow reflective tape and move itself.

Now to get back the googley-eyed scuffle; being essentially cardboard, the Labo creations allows for – if not encourages - complete fun and customization. Myself and a room full of tiny German children squealed with delight as we taped, glued and glittered our little RC creatures to life, only to have them race and battle each other “robowars-style” in a makeshift area.

WATCH | First Look at Nintendo Labo: