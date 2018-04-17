Although the tech has been around for a while, companies have only just started recognizing it’s potential. A report from AR/VR adviser Digi-Capital showed that virtual reality (VR) and AR companies raised $3.6 billion in the 12 months to Q1 2018 globally.. It is also leading to a “who is going to be the first one to crack it” war that couples with the ongoing camera war in the cellphone industry. Be it Samsung with their new “try on Sephora’s new line of make up and buy it in camera” applications which are going head to head with Huawei’s “try out this new Porsche in your garage.” (iPhone on the other hand is still stuck in the world of “Ooooh, look at this 3D dinosaur on your work desk.”)

Besides mega pixel envy and lens clarity, what’s making this battle possible is the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the palm of your hand. Thanks to the smarts of Bixby (Samsung) and the Kirin 970 chipset (Huawei), your cellphone camera is now smart enough and able to process information fast enough to allow you to overlay a whole new interactive world on your screen. Soon you will be able to casually see Google-able information about every single thing outside your bedroom window fully integrated into your world view, something akin to Ironman’s or the Terminator’s heads up display.