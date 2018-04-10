The function of this duplicitous poll was to collect not only its participants’ personal data, but also that of their guileless Facebook friends. This was possible because, in order to access this census, participants first had to log on with their Facebook accounts and agree to give the application access to their Friends list, as well as to the material they’d ‘liked’.

Facebook professes to have believed that this research was being conducted for academic purposes; instead, it was sold to a political consultancy firm called Cambridge Analytica, which participated in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. And because the 270, 000 participants exposed their Facebook friends as well, it’s possible that Cambridge Analytica took advantage of this data to bombard up to 87 million Facebook users – most of whom reside in the U.S. – with pro-Trump propaganda.

There are now serious concerns that the information siphoned from the innocuous personality quiz influenced the outcomes of both the Brexit referendum and Trump’s moronic crusade; concerns that have been amplified by virtue of the fact that Facebook unknowingly sold $1 million’s worth of advertising space to a company with connections to the Kremlin, which does little to assuage suspicions about Russia’s role in Trump’s victory.

What Facebook knows about you:

The political implications of the Cambridge Analytica scandal are obviously enormous, and this is a stark reminder that the digital can bleed into ‘reality’ in ways that we never anticipated. But for the man on the street, it’s equally disconcerting to realise just how much Facebook actually has on us. Actually, it seems to be disturbing the upper-crust, as well: Elon Musk, Cher, Jim Carey and Will Ferrell have all deleted their Facebook pages, and Facebook’s shares have plummeted 16% since the leak was publicized – Carey sold his stocks.

I understand the exodus. Personally, I don’t want strangers to have untrammeled access to details about my sexual orientation, or my political affiliations; not because I am intent on hiding either, but because the ability to share or conceal this kind of information should be my prerogative; and for some users, the privacy of these details might be integral to their safety. Facebook: the familiar moniker assumes ominous, Orwellian overtones in this context. A book of names, and the people and places that link them: people you don’t know might know of you, and what you’re like, and what you like, and where to find you. It isn’t a pleasant prospect.

But while the data breach is unquestionably a sign that Facebook needs to revise its regulations, the fact remains that, in an age in which our online profiles constitute an important extension of our identities, the onus is on us to read the Terms and Conditions. It is possible – albeit somewhat disturbing – to uncover (and edit) a portion of the information Facebook’s gleaned from what you do on your newsfeed.

So I did.