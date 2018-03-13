There is a reason why the streaming service has 160 million users, 71-million of those being premium subscribers (a service which will cost you R59,99 a month locally.) Thanks to its incredible algorithms and curated playlists it offers a much more user friendly experience than most of it’s competitors specifically when it comes to finding new music according to your tastes. Not to mention the host of exclusive content from some of the worlds biggest artists – even Taylor Swift came back in the end.

Furthermore the company has also made claims that it plans to not only focus on the international content, but hopes to make inroads into the local music scene.

All this aside, it was a mistake on Spotify's part to take as long as it did to invest in Africa. Deplorable data rates and spotty internet aside, streaming and quick access to music makes sense on a continent constantly on the go. Even more so for local artists who may finally be given a few bucks and a chance in an industry who notoriously don’t always “pay for plays”. This is keenly seen in the massive market shift towards Apple Music over the last year with Deezer, Google and Simfy Africa still holding (somewhat) strong. But if Spotify does go the way of Netflix then a predictable shift to the bigger international brand will be had. Either way it will be interesting just how loyal streamers are going to be to those who believed in the continent first.

These are some of the local artists you can look forward to on Spotify:

Kwesta

Majozi

Jeremy Loops

Mi Casa

Dj Black Coffee

Goldfish

Cassper Nyovest

Spotify free and Premium (with a free 30 day trial) is available now on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Microsoft Store. It also works on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, TVs, and smart speakers.