Google is redefining the relationship between fashion and technology by harnessing the power of virtual reality to take users through fashion exhibitions and archives all over the world with the tap, swipe and zoom on their mobile phones.
The Google Arts and Culture platform and app is a fully immersive experience that allows users to read, virtually walk through and watch 360° videos about the expansive history of fashion brands, iconic fashion creations and imagery.
Using the familiar street view functionality, you can now walk through the Rei Kawakubo/ Comme des Garҫon Art of the In-Between exhibition at the MET, The Palace of Versailles or Museo Frida Kahlo in Mexico City.
You can also watch 360° videos of icon items like Coco Chanel’s black dress, Vivienne Westwood’s “Boucher” corset and Rei Kawakubo’s sweater and skirt.
For this initiative, the Google Cultural Institute has partnered with a total of 180 museums, schools, and cultural institutions, from 42 countries around the world, with the aim to open up the world of fashion and global cultures. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Victoria & Albert Museum and the Cristobal Balenciaga Museum are just a few of the places you can look forward to exploring.
Discover a new world by downloading the Arts & Culture app or by visiting google.com/culturalinstitute