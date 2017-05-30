There is only one word that can adequately describe the somm levels of Gaggenau’s line of wine fridges: lush. The German brand that has been serving you home appliances out of the black forest since 1683 has once again lived up to its promise of impeccable luxury design with the Vario Wine climate cabinet 400 series.

Complete with two independently controlled climate zones, dynamic air distribution, humidity control, antimicrobial activated charcoal air filter, UV protection and an alarm in case of a malfunction, your wine will want for nothing in this ice box. There are even presentation light settings so that you may show off you most treasured bottles of vino, displayed with an extra air of importance on little stands on the middle presentation shelf.