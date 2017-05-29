A Senturion Supercar Key is a rather unique collector’s item. These extraordinary car keys are a stylish piece of wearable technology, crafted out of rare materials with the idea that they are not only functional – owners can synchronise up to seven super cars with this unlocking device – each one is also one of only seven “keys” the UK-based manufacturer makes every year.

Senturion’s current limited edition collection of supercar keys features a meteorite core that is four billion years old. The diamond editions, the Tsar and the Emperor, are each encrusted with more than 200 diamonds. The racing editions, the Monza and the Monaco, reflect those models’ Formula One racing heritage.

The Senturion Supercar Key synchronises with car brands such as Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Pagani, Bentley, Rolls Royce and Aston Martin.

Senturion is one of the exclusive brands that can be viewed at Rendezvous next month – a private pop-up exhibition showcasing a curated range of the best-kept luxury secrets the world has to offer. senturionkey.com