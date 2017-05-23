The app will give you expiry date notifications; expired food will be added to an automated top-up grocery list, temperature alerts will let you know if your fridge is too warm or cold, it will track what food has been taken out and what has been replaced in the fridge through recognition software; it will allow you to prepare a digital shopping list and, last but not least, it will give you store pick-up reminders.

Do you realize what this means? You will never be standing in Woolies wondering if your milk is expired or if you still have enough cheese for tonight’s dinner. You will never have to throw out a months worth of meat if load shedding creeps up on you again. Your grocery list will be done for you and if that isn’t enough, you can even get recipe suggestions based on the food that is in your fridge.

I guess the robots are taking over after all….