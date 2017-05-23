The Smarter FridgeCam is basically a butler in technology form, a butler for the twenty first century. The long and short of it is that this product is a retrofittable camera that you can attach to the inside of your fridge for the ultimate grocery management solution. Hello Smart Fridge - without the hassle of breaking the bank.
After purchasing the camera from iKettle (priced at R2099 including shipping), all you need is a smart phone to download the app (available on both iOS and Android) to get on the ‘Smarter’ bandwagon. The app is where the magic happens; you can virtually step into your own fridge through a remote view of it on your device.
The app will give you expiry date notifications; expired food will be added to an automated top-up grocery list, temperature alerts will let you know if your fridge is too warm or cold, it will track what food has been taken out and what has been replaced in the fridge through recognition software; it will allow you to prepare a digital shopping list and, last but not least, it will give you store pick-up reminders.
Do you realize what this means? You will never be standing in Woolies wondering if your milk is expired or if you still have enough cheese for tonight’s dinner. You will never have to throw out a months worth of meat if load shedding creeps up on you again. Your grocery list will be done for you and if that isn’t enough, you can even get recipe suggestions based on the food that is in your fridge.
I guess the robots are taking over after all….