BeoSound Shape is the newest offering from the B&O Danes: A wall-mounted wireless speaker system based on a modular tile concept designed by Øivind Alexander Slaatto and wrapped in your pick of 10 colours from Danish textile designer, Kvadrat.

The basic package (which will set you back around R58 000) consists of a set of eight tiles – four speakers, two dampeners, one core, and one amplifier – but you can go all the way up to 11 amps and 44 speakers per system or wall. But be sure to note that as slick as the pictures look, there are still some cables involved. So if you want the floating look (of course you do) you will have to spring to have your handyman hide the cable in the wall.