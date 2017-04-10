Athletic. Elegant. Precise. These are just some of the descriptors that come to mind when you immerse yourself in the cabin of the latest BMW 5 Series. The new BMW 5 Series builds on the bespoke character of the previous model, and it is only fitting that it is enhanced from both an aesthetic and functionality perspective.

Considering the traditional demographic — and, indeed, the needs — of the typical BMW 5 Series buyer, it is perhaps the latter that are of most importance.The Munich engineers appreciate the fact that time is of the essence, and have consequently equipped the new BMW 5 Series with the latest-generation iDrive system.

A high-resolution 10.25-inch screen, actuated by the familiar rotary controller located on the centre console between the two front seats, gives clear and easy visual access to all of the car’s features. Multimedia. Navigation.