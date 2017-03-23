LVMH is working on an ecommerce site that would bring together all of its brands - and those of competitors - on one portal and represent the most ambitious attempt yet by the French group to capitalise on fast-growing online sales of luxury goods.

LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods company by revenue, plans to launch a website in May that will be branded as its department store Le Bon Marché. It will offer labels from the group’s own stable as well as distributing non-LVMH brands - putting it head-to-head with online platforms such as Net-A-Porter, Matchesfashion.com and Farfetch, which already distribute several LVMH brands themselves.

Such an approach to offer a diverse range of labels mirrors the strategy of LVMH’s bricks-and-mortar distribution channels such as Le Bon Marché, DFS Group and Sephora, which has grown to become the number one selling beauty distributor in the US by representing competitors. An LVMH spokesman declined to comment.