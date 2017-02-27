I grew up with Lego. Those colourful interlocking plastic blocks helped fuel my imagination and develop my concepts and ideas around three-dimensional architectural spacial design. Way before the company introduced its fancy Technic range — before this we did the full-on ‘engineering’ stuff with Meccano — multi-storey cities where springing up in my bedroom to house imaginary minions and my vast parking lot of Matchbox die-cast cars, which my dad added to most generously each month.

Essentially still the same plastic blocks but with millions of added extras, we can learn a lot from a company that has evolved and managed to stayed relevant — even to girls — since the Danish firm was founded in 1932.

According to Wiki the word "lego" is derived from the Danish words "leg godt", meaning "play well”, and this is what the world most certainly has done. This month we’ve two Lego collaborations, which prove that there is no age-restriction to play and that “everything is awesome!!!”.