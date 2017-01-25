"I love emojis," she says. " I like the thumbs-up. I'm also big on the heart. I really like the woman in the red dress...the blue spiral and the namaste...I almost prefer not to use words, just emojis."

As someone who believes that few exchanges in life require more than a bold tick, red heart or "scream" emoji to reach an adequate point of understanding, I tend to agree. Jo Shmoe may happily allow their inbox to accumulate 12000 unopened emails while they stumble over those carefully drafted replies; I, on the other hand, can blast away hundreds of missives with only the most cursory of responses and a well-placed icon: "Excuse my brevity, but here's a winking-face emoji to convey the deeper emotional engagement this correspondence deserves and would obviously merit if I had more than three seconds in which to finish it before the next 25 emails appear in my inbox." The same with texts. Who has time to chit-chat any more? A tired face, smiling poop and glass of wine are all I really need to express my deeper thinking, although the recent introduction of a green-faced sick emoji and the shrugging "meh" woman have done much to fill any absences of nuance in my text vocabulary.

What has this to do with style, you ask? Which is fair enough.