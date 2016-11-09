But Wanted is a website with a difference and innovation is definitely the name of the game in this space.

The next step is a move into the brave new world of Virtual Reality (VR) – a phenomenon that will be playing an increasing role in all of our digital lives. Many of you may already be the proud owners of a set of VR glasses or a VR viewer.

Our partner in this innovative technology is Mercedes-Benz – a luxury brand that is also riding the VR wave. To launch the all-new C-Class Cabriolet and the Mercedes-Benz Roadsters and Cabriolets range, it has created a “fantasy” virtual reality experience.