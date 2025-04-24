In an exquisite fusion of heritage and modernity, Saint Laurent and Bang & Olufsen have collaborated to breathe new life into the iconic Beogram 4000c turntable. This partnership has meticulously restored 10 original units from the 1970s, transforming them into contemporary masterpieces that resonate with audiophiles and design connoisseurs.
Each turntable is encased in solid ziricote wood, a material renowned for its rich grain and tonal qualities, often used in crafting fine musical instruments. The aluminium components have been polished to a subtle sheen, complementing the deep hues of the wood. Individually numbered and adorned with an etched co-logo, these limited-edition pieces epitomise exclusivity and craftsmanship.
The Goods
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Beyond aesthetics, the Beogram 4000c has been upgraded to meet contemporary performance standards. A built-in RIAA phono pre-amplifier allows seamless integration with modern audio systems, ensuring that the warm, authentic sound of vinyl records can be experienced with today’s technology. This collector’s item is available exclusively at Saint Laurent Rive Droite stores in Paris and Los Angeles, as well as online. With just 10 units produced, they are a testament to the enduring legacy of both brands and their commitment to timeless design and unparalleled quality
www.bang-olufsen.com
