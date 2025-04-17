Huawei Mate X6
Image: Supplied

A phone that unfolds with intention. Huawei’s Mate X6 combines visual elegance with powerhouse performance in a design that feels less like a device and more like a precision-engineered artefact. Closed, it’s sleek and pocketable; open, it reveals a 7.93-inch OLED screen that feels expansive, immersive, and distinctly premium.

Inside, the Mate X6 is loaded: a 50MP main camera with variable aperture, a 40MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto macro that feels pulled from a pro kit. Photography is sharp, rich and nuanced — even when the light isn’t playing along. Huawei’s XMAGE imaging system balances vibrancy with restraint, delivering portraits, architecture and fleeting moments with equal grace.

Beyond the lens, there’s muscle: the Kirin 9020 chip, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Battery life is impressive, and it charges fast — wirelessly or via cable. The dual-layer Kunlun Glass 2 protects both displays without bulk, keeping the design clean, deliberate, and impossibly thin.

Refined without being fragile, and smart without showing off, the Mate X6 is what happens when design, engineering and ambition meet.

Now available in South Africa.

R44 999.00

consumer.huawei.com/za

