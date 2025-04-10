The GFX100RF is less about bells and whistles and more about mastery. With its new large-format mirrorless, the brand brings its signature tactility and rigour to a pared-down design that quietly asserts itself. It’s compact, yes, but also home to a 102MP sensor that captures staggering detail with cinematic nuance.
Instead of trying to be everything for everyone, the GFX100RF is for the purist. The fixed 35mm F4 lens eliminates decision fatigue; the leaf shutter and internal ND filter make for an elegant shooting experience, even in tricky light. Add to that the physical Aspect Ratio dial (with that cinematic 65:24 option) and you’re left with a camera that feels tailored, almost bespoke.
It doesn’t shout, but it definitely turns heads. And for those who understand the difference between sharpness and soul this is the one to watch. Landing in South Africa this April.
R115 000.00
www.fujifilm-x.com
