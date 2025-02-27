Vivo’s latest flagship, the X200 Pro, arrives with a camera system that is nothing short of extraordinary. Co-engineered with Zeiss, the phone features a 200MP APO telephoto lens alongside a 50MP Sony LYT-818 sensor. Whether you’re capturing stunning landscapes or detailed portraits, the X200 Pro excels in delivering vibrant, true-to-life images.
Beyond its photographic prowess, the X200 Pro offers a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals, whether gaming or streaming. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip ensures lightning-fast performance, supported by a massive 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, accommodating even the most demanding multitaskers. The phone’s 6 000mAh battery supports all-day use and its fast-charging capabilities mean you’re never stuck to the charging cable for long.
What sets the X200 Pro apart is its commitment to durability and style. With IP68 and IP69 certifications, it’s resistant to water and dust, making it ideal for adventure seekers. The titanium body exudes sophistication, while advanced cooling technology ensures it remains cool under pressure. If you’re an Android phone user clinging to one of the more well-known brands, consider this your sign to jump ship and try something new. vivo.com/za
The goods
Smart phone masterpiece
Vivo X200 Pro - boasting photographic prowess, fluid visuals and lightning-fast performance – is a commitment to durability and style
Image: Supplied
Vivo’s latest flagship, the X200 Pro, arrives with a camera system that is nothing short of extraordinary. Co-engineered with Zeiss, the phone features a 200MP APO telephoto lens alongside a 50MP Sony LYT-818 sensor. Whether you’re capturing stunning landscapes or detailed portraits, the X200 Pro excels in delivering vibrant, true-to-life images.
Beyond its photographic prowess, the X200 Pro offers a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals, whether gaming or streaming. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip ensures lightning-fast performance, supported by a massive 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, accommodating even the most demanding multitaskers. The phone’s 6 000mAh battery supports all-day use and its fast-charging capabilities mean you’re never stuck to the charging cable for long.
What sets the X200 Pro apart is its commitment to durability and style. With IP68 and IP69 certifications, it’s resistant to water and dust, making it ideal for adventure seekers. The titanium body exudes sophistication, while advanced cooling technology ensures it remains cool under pressure. If you’re an Android phone user clinging to one of the more well-known brands, consider this your sign to jump ship and try something new. vivo.com/za
You might also like....
The foldable revolution
Innovative craft: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
A feat of engineering