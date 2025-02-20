Looking at the Halliday Smart Glasses, you’d never think that these were anything more than an ordinary pair of stylish spectacles, but they promise to redefine wearable tech. With a micro-OLED display that beams information directly onto your retina, the Halliday Smart Glasses deliver a clear and immersive experience. They’re designed for professionals and tech enthusiasts who need real-time updates without pulling out their phones.
The glasses come equipped with gesture controls, voice commands, and a lightweight design that’s perfect for extended use. The frames incorporate durable materials while maintaining a comfortable fit, ensuring they’re suitable for all-day wear. Features such as a built-in microphone for calls and subtle notifications projected into the user’s field of vision make them more than just eyewear — they’re a portable assistant. While they pack cutting-edge features, including seamless pairing with both Android and iOS devices, their understated aesthetic ensures they blend into everyday life. These smart glasses might just set a new standard for augmented-reality wearables.
Available March, US$489, hallidayglobal.com
The Goods
Proactive AI eyewear
These Halliday smart glasses set a new standard for augmented-reality wearables
Image: Supplied
