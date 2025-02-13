Circular Ring 2 tracks your heart rate during a workout
Circular Ring 2 tracks your heart rate during a workout
The Circular Ring 2 is shaking up the wellness tech world with features that aim to redefine personal health tracking. This version boasts a better battery life than its predecessor — up to 10 days on a single charge — and a more comprehensive sensor array that improves accuracy across sleep, fitness, and stress metrics. The accompanying app integrates with Android and iOS devices, offering personalised insights through a sleek interface. Its standout feature is a vibration motor for discreet alerts, giving it a functional edge over rivals such as the Oura Ring.

Designed with a minimalist finish, the Circular Ring 2 feels as much like jewellery as it does a piece of tech. The durable, water-resistant build ensures it can keep up with active lifestyles, while the modular app lets you adjust its functions to your personal health goals. Whether tracking your heart rate during a workout or analysing your REM cycles, this smart ring does it all with precision and elegance. Available soon via a crowdfunding campaign.

US$349, circular.xyz

