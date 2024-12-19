Teär describes the collection as “pioneering sound and vision that blurs the line between Italian passion and Danish elegance.” This sentiment is evident in every detail, from the material choices to the interplay of matte and reflective finishes. Even the backlighting is thoughtfully designed to accentuate the curves and angles of the Beovision Theatre, adding a touch of drama to its presence. These are products that demand to be seen and heard, blending artistry with functionality in a way that feels effortless yet intentional.
The collaboration between Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari is not just about creating beautiful objects; it is about celebrating a shared philosophy.
Both brands are driven by a commitment to quality, innovation, and the pursuit of perfection. The Beolab 50 and Beovision Theatre Ferrari Editions embody these values, offering a seamless fusion of form and function that transcends traditional notions of luxury.
The Bang & Olufsen x Ferrari collection is a seamless fusion of two distinct design philosophies, united by a shared commitment to excellence.
Ferrari’s engineering precision is evident in the Grigio Corsa aluminium finish, a nod to the sleek sophistication of its high-performance vehicles. Bang & Olufsen complements this with its advanced adaptive sound technology, creating a range of products that prioritise both functionality and aesthetic impact. Each element feels intentional, crafted not just to perform but to leave a lasting impression.
The Beolab 50 and Beovision Theatre Ferrari Editions are available exclusively at Ferrari showrooms, reinforcing their status as covetable objects of desire. This collaboration stands as a testament to Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari’s shared vision and ambition, and serves as a reminder that true luxury is not about excess but about creating something timeless, something that inspires.
For those who demand the best in both design and technology, the Bang & Olufsen x Ferrari collection offers an opportunity to own a piece of history.
Beolab 50 Ferrari Edition (pair): R2,365,000
Beovision Theatre 55-inch Ferrari Edition: R581,999
Beovision Theatre 65-inch Ferrari Edition: R591,999
Beovision Theatre 77-inch Ferrari Edition: R611,999
The Goods
Precision meets passion
Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari’s second collaboration is a celebration of sound, engineering and aesthetics crafted for those who appreciate the finer details in life
Image: Supplied
Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari are back with another collaboration, and their latest creations — the Beolab 50 and Beovision Theatre Ferrari Editions — are nothing short of extraordinary.
After the success of their first partnership, which included limited-edition headphones, earphones, and portable speakers, the two global icons have delivered a collection that takes their shared values of craftsmanship, innovation and bold design to new heights.
These are not just products; they are a celebration of sound, engineering, and aesthetics, crafted for those who appreciate the finer details in life.
Enduring quality: Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100
“For our second collection together, we wanted to pay tribute to aluminium, which is a hallmark material of both our brands,” said Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär.
Aluminium, used extensively in Ferrari’s high-performance cars and Bang & Olufsen’s minimalist designs, takes centre stage in this collection.
The Beolab 50 and Beovision Theatre Ferrari editions feature a finish inspired by Ferrari’s Grigio Corsa wheels, a rich grey tone achieved through a meticulous process of anodising and pearl blasting. The result is a textured surface that subtly reflects light, embodying refinement without ostentation.
The Beolab 50 loudspeakers make a bold statement with their sculptural design, incorporating aluminium lamellas for the first time. These lamellas not only create a sense of movement and depth but also serve as a canvas for Ferrari’s signature red.
A single striking red lamella on each speaker pays homage to Ferrari’s unmistakable design language, offering a vibrant contrast to the otherwise muted Grigio Corsa aluminium.
The effect is striking yet restrained, perfectly balancing the boldness of Ferrari with the clean lines of Bang & Olufsen’s aesthetic.
Image: Supplied
Beyond their visual appeal, the Beolab 50 Ferrari Editions are engineered to deliver unparalleled sound quality. Equipped with adaptive sound technology, these loudspeakers adjust their output to suit the room and the listener’s needs.
Whether you’re enjoying an intimate solo listening session or entertaining a room full of guests, the sound remains precise, immersive and dynamic. The adjustable acoustic lens further enhances this versatility, focusing the sound for individual listening or dispersing it more widely for shared experiences. This level of adaptability ensures that the Beolab 50 is not just a piece of technology but a personalised listening experience.
The Beovision Theatre Ferrari Edition takes the concept of a soundbar to an entirely new level. Available in 55, 65 and 77-inch configurations, it is designed to be the centrepiece of any home cinema. With twelve custom drivers and Dolby Atmos technology, the Beovision Theatre delivers sound that is as immersive as it is precise. Every detail, from the quietest whisper to the most thunderous explosion, is rendered with stunning clarity, creating an audio experience that rivals professional cinemas.
Like the Beolab 50, the Beovision Theatre is a testament to craftsmanship. Its modular design ensures that it can be upgraded over time, making it a future-proof investment in home entertainment.
The soundbar’s exterior is crafted from Grigio Corsa aluminium, with Ferrari’s Prancing Horse logo subtly etched into the surface. This understated branding, combined with the sleek and minimalist design, highlights the collaboration without overshadowing the product’s inherent elegance.
Image: Supplied
Teär describes the collection as “pioneering sound and vision that blurs the line between Italian passion and Danish elegance.” This sentiment is evident in every detail, from the material choices to the interplay of matte and reflective finishes. Even the backlighting is thoughtfully designed to accentuate the curves and angles of the Beovision Theatre, adding a touch of drama to its presence. These are products that demand to be seen and heard, blending artistry with functionality in a way that feels effortless yet intentional.
The collaboration between Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari is not just about creating beautiful objects; it is about celebrating a shared philosophy.
Both brands are driven by a commitment to quality, innovation, and the pursuit of perfection. The Beolab 50 and Beovision Theatre Ferrari Editions embody these values, offering a seamless fusion of form and function that transcends traditional notions of luxury.
The Bang & Olufsen x Ferrari collection is a seamless fusion of two distinct design philosophies, united by a shared commitment to excellence.
Ferrari’s engineering precision is evident in the Grigio Corsa aluminium finish, a nod to the sleek sophistication of its high-performance vehicles. Bang & Olufsen complements this with its advanced adaptive sound technology, creating a range of products that prioritise both functionality and aesthetic impact. Each element feels intentional, crafted not just to perform but to leave a lasting impression.
The Beolab 50 and Beovision Theatre Ferrari Editions are available exclusively at Ferrari showrooms, reinforcing their status as covetable objects of desire. This collaboration stands as a testament to Bang & Olufsen and Ferrari’s shared vision and ambition, and serves as a reminder that true luxury is not about excess but about creating something timeless, something that inspires.
For those who demand the best in both design and technology, the Bang & Olufsen x Ferrari collection offers an opportunity to own a piece of history.
Beolab 50 Ferrari Edition (pair): R2,365,000
Beovision Theatre 55-inch Ferrari Edition: R581,999
Beovision Theatre 65-inch Ferrari Edition: R591,999
Beovision Theatre 77-inch Ferrari Edition: R611,999
You might also like....
Framing the future
Kitchen gamechanger: LG InstaView
Next level home entertainment