For the adventurer who spends weekdays conquering the boardroom and weekends scaling peaks, the Huawei Watch Ultimate Sapphire & Gold Edition is the perfect fit. Its sapphire crystal face and gold bezel scream elegance, while under the hood, it’s all business with advanced health tracking, dive-ready durability and a battery that keeps pace for days. Whether it’s tracking your laps in the pool or stealing the spotlight at dinner, this watch is as adaptable — and as polished — as you are.
Tech gifting made easy
Get these for the movie buff or adventurer in your life this festive season
Sonos Arc Ultra
Shopping for the movie buff who can quote every line and feels the goosebumps with every orchestral swell? Then the Sonos Arc Ultra is a dream come true. This sleek soundbar doesn’t just play sound; it creates an experience, thanks to Sound Motion technology and its jaw-dropping 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Add the Sonos Ace headphones into the mix for when the family wants quiet but you’re not ready to pause the action. With Ace’s TrueCinema tech, you’ll still hear every explosion, whisper, and soundtrack detail — just for your ears only. Together, they’re a gift to anyone who takes their sound seriously.
Arc Ultra €999 (R19,000)
Ace €499 (R9,500)
