BOOX Go Color 7
BOOX Go Color 7
Image: Supplied

The BOOX Go Color 7 e-reader takes traditional e-ink technology a step further by introducing a 7.8-inch colour display, bringing vibrant life to your favourite content, whether you’re flipping through a comic book, admiring a colourful travel guide, or simply enjoying a novel. The colour e-ink display is gentle on your eyes, even under bright sunlight. Its matte screen ensures there’s no glare, so you can read comfortably for hours.

With full Android compatibility, the Go Color 7 doesn’t just stop at reading — you can browse the web, use productivity apps or even stream music, making it a multipurpose tool for your downtime. And with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, it’s easy to download new reads or stay connected without needing multiple devices. Ideal for bookworms or casual readers alike, the BOOX Go Color 7 offers up to 30 days of battery life.

It’s lightweight, portable, and perfect for slipping into your carry-on for those moments when you want to escape into a good book or simply disconnect from the world. Starting at US$249, onyxboox.com

You might also like....

Framing the future

TCL’s new NXTFrame is the kind of TV you’ll want to show off. It’s a piece of art that transforms your living room into a gallery
Tech & Gadgets
2 months ago

Innovative craft: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

The smartwatch combines rugged durability with cutting-edge health- and fitness-tracking features
Tech & Gadgets
3 months ago

Boost your day with the cutting-edge Apple iPad Pro

Between the astonishing XDR display, performance muscle, and design detail, Apple has once again reset the bar for the tablet experience
Tech & Gadgets
5 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X