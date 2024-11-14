Marc Newson’s E-Foil by Fliteboard
Marc Newson’s E-Foil by Fliteboard
If you want a bit of adventure, look no further than the Marc Newson MN Series E-Foil by Fliteboard. This sleek electric hydrofoil allows you to glide above the water with the sensation of flying. Powered by an efficient electric motor, it reaches speeds of up to 43km/h. What makes this e-foil stand out is Newson’s unique design philosophy. The minimalist aesthetic is beautifully balanced with high performance — its lightweight carbon-fibre frame ensures not only speed but also manoeuvrability and control.

Even for those new to hydro-foiling, the intuitive controls make it easy to master the basics in no time, while seasoned riders will appreciate the advanced customisation features. The e-foil’s silent electric motor ensures a peaceful ride, so you can enjoy nature without disturbing it. With a long battery life and portable components, the MN Series E-Foil is a dream for travellers looking to explore new horizons on the water. US$19 995, global.fliteboard.com

