For the tech-savvy traveller, Ray-Ban’s Meta smart glasses are more than just a style statement — they’re a game-changer, packed with the latest AI-driven features. The new 12MP camera upgrade ensures your photos and videos are sharper and clearer than ever before, with improved image stabilisation and low-light performance. Whether you’re capturing a sunrise or a lively street scene, these glasses make sure every memory is worth keeping.
But the real magic lies in Meta’s AI integration. With the hands-free Meta AI assistant, you can perform a variety of tasks with just your voice — check flight details, translate foreign languages, or get real-time information about landmarks around you using the new “Look and Ask” feature. This tool identifies objects or sights through the camera and gives you contextual information, turning your glasses into a personal tour guide.
And if you love staying connected, you’ll appreciate how seamlessly these glasses work with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Capture moments, share stories, and chat with friends — all without touching your phone. Starting at US$299, meta.com
The Goods
Smart style: Ray-Ban Meta
Capture moments, share stories, and chat with friends — all without touching your phone
Image: Supplied
