Forget everything you thought you knew about foldables. Huawei’s Mate XT isn’t just pushing boundaries, it’s rewriting the rulebook. This is a glimpse into the future of mobile technology that you can hold in your hand today. The world’s first commercial triple-foldable phone, the Mate XT seamlessly moves between single-, dual-, and triple-screen modes. Its precision hinge system, with two tracks working in tandem, supports both inward and outward folds with remarkable fluidity.
The immersive flexible screen bends easily in either direction, resisting both compression and tension.But it’s not just about the fold. The Mate XT’s shimmering surface, produced by an intricate sinusoidal cutting process, gives it a distinctive look that’s as much art as it is technology. And when it comes to capturing the world around you, the Huawei XMage imaging system, complete with an adjustable physical aperture offering 10 sizes, ensures every shot is picture-perfect.
Whether you’re browsing on its expansive triple screen, reading articles in dual-screen mode, or making calls with a single screen, the Mate XT adapts to your needs. It’s not just a phone — it’s a statement about the future of mobile devices. From ¥19 999, huawei.com
The Goods
The foldable revolution
The Huawei Mate XT is rewriting the rulebook on foldables with a glimpse into the future of mobile technology
Image: Supplied
