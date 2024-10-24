In a world of disposable tech, Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H100 headphones are a commitment to enduring quality. Crafted from premium materials, the H100 features a scratch-resistant touch interface and precision haptic dials. The detachable inner headband and lambskin-leather earpads ensure comfort that keeps pace with the 32-hour battery life.
With 40mm custom-made titanium drivers and tuning inspired by B&O’s iconic Beolab 90 speakers, these headphones deliver hi-res audio that’s nothing short of extraordinary. The advanced noise-cancellation system creates a cocoon of silence for your listening pleasure.
Perhaps, most impressively, the H100 is built on cradle-to-cradle principles. With user-replaceable parts and a design that prioritises repairability, these headphones are built to last — and to evolve. POA, bang-olufsen.com
The Goods
Enduring quality: Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100
These beautiful headphones are built to last — and to evolve
Image: Supplied
In a world of disposable tech, Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H100 headphones are a commitment to enduring quality. Crafted from premium materials, the H100 features a scratch-resistant touch interface and precision haptic dials. The detachable inner headband and lambskin-leather earpads ensure comfort that keeps pace with the 32-hour battery life.
With 40mm custom-made titanium drivers and tuning inspired by B&O’s iconic Beolab 90 speakers, these headphones deliver hi-res audio that’s nothing short of extraordinary. The advanced noise-cancellation system creates a cocoon of silence for your listening pleasure.
Perhaps, most impressively, the H100 is built on cradle-to-cradle principles. With user-replaceable parts and a design that prioritises repairability, these headphones are built to last — and to evolve. POA, bang-olufsen.com
You might also like....
Sonos Ace ushers in new era of premium personal audio
Stylish innovation
Silicon chic