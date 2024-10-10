The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black titanium is the wearable tech equivalent of a stealth fighter jet — sleek, powerful, and ready for anything. And the new finish isn’t just about looks. Coated with diamond-like carbon, it’s as tough as it is beautiful. The 3000-nit display — Apple’s brightest yet — ensures visibility in even the harshest conditions, while the most accurate GPS in a sports watch keeps you on track, whether you’re scaling mountains or navigating city streets.
New features in watchOS 11 make it a health powerhouse too. Sleep apnoea detection, powered by advanced machine learning, could literally be a lifesaver. From its 36-hour battery life to its ability to play audio through built-in speakers, the Ultra 2 promises to be a companion for every aspect of your life. From R19 899, istore.co.za
The goods
Beautiful innovation
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 promises to be a companion for every aspect of your life
Image: Supplied
