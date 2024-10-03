The star of the show was undoubtedly the Honor Magic V3, the company’s latest foldable smartphone. Foldable devices have been on the market for a few years now, but they’ve often felt like something of a novelty — an interesting but impractical direction for mainstream consumers. Foldables have been around for a few years now, but they’ve often seemed like experimental gadgets rather than functional tools for everyday use. Honor, however, seems to be on a mission to change that perception.
Image: Supplied
Travelling for work is a delicate art — one that requires the right combination of essentials, comforts and foresight. When it comes to attending an event like IFA Berlin 2024, Europe’s most prestigious consumer electronics showcase, packing the right equipment can be the difference between seamless productivity and logistical chaos.
Chargers, microphones, cameras, laptops, power banks and tablets are just the beginning. But there’s another tool I rely on: the right luggage. Enter the Thule Chasm Wheeled Duffel — the quiet hero of my gear. This compact carry-on has become my go-to for events like IFA, its generous storage keeping everything organised, yet small enough to avoid the hassle of checked luggage. This time around, it glided effortlessly through Berlin Brandenburg Airport, a reminder that good travel companions are not always the ones with the latest software updates.
And updates, of course, were exactly what IFA 2024 was all about. The event, marking its 100th anniversary, was a celebration of both tech history and the future. With more than 215,000 visitors from 138 countries and over 1,800 exhibitors, the vast exhibition halls buzzed with excitement. But this year, something was different. The tech giants that once dominated the scene — Samsung, Google and LG — still had their polished stands, but they were subdued; quieter than in previous years. Their usual grandeur seemed to be fading. Meanwhile, a new energy had taken hold, and it wasn’t Western companies that commanded attention. It was Honor, a brand that in recent years has emerged from the shadow of its larger competitors and now, it seems, is ready to lead.
A feat of engineering
The star of the show was undoubtedly the Honor Magic V3, the company’s latest foldable smartphone. Foldable devices have been on the market for a few years now, but they’ve often felt like something of a novelty — an interesting but impractical direction for mainstream consumers. Foldables have been around for a few years now, but they’ve often seemed like experimental gadgets rather than functional tools for everyday use. Honor, however, seems to be on a mission to change that perception.
The Magic V3, with its remarkably slim 9.9mm profile when folded, is more refined than its predecessors, and unlike other foldables, it feels practical and elegant. Its lightweight and seamless transition between phone and tablet modes — thanks to the 6.43-inch external screen and 7.92-inch internal display — make it a device that could genuinely fit into daily life. The foldable phone is no longer just for enthusiasts; with the Magic V3, Honor has designed a product that feels ready for everyone. And for the competitive SA market, where the Magic V3 will arrive in the first quarter of 2025, Honor is aiming to undercut Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 — a bold move that underscores the brand’s growing confidence and ambition.
But the Magic V3 wasn’t the only thing drawing attention at Honor’s booth. The company also teased the future of its software, unveiling two standout features from the upcoming version of MagicOS: an AI-powered subscription cancellation tool and a deepfake detection system. The Magic7 series, expected to launch globally in first quarter of 2025 and arriving in SA in the second quarter, wasn’t shown, but these features, which will debut with the Magic7, made a strong impression. The AI agent for subscription management could be a game-changer, automatically identifying and cancelling recurring services — an elegant solution to a persistent modern-day annoyance.
Meanwhile, the AI deepfake detection tool addresses a growing societal concern, empowering users to identify manipulated content, a timely response to the rise of disinformation and digital media manipulation.
Image: Viktor Strasse
Honor’s blend of practical AI-driven features and cutting-edge hardware captured much of the buzz at IFA, but they weren’t alone in stealing the show. Chinese brands, once viewed as challengers to the dominant Western tech giants, have risen to a new level. If IFA 2024 demonstrated anything, it was the clear passing of the innovation torch, with brands like Honor now leading the charge.
It wasn’t just Honor making waves, though. Across the floor, other brands showcased innovations that reflected the growing emphasis on thoughtful, user-centred technology. Lenovo impressed attendees with its Legion Go, a Windows-powered gaming hand-held that has quickly become one of the most talked-about devices in the gaming space. With detachable controllers similar to the Nintendo Switch, it brings a fresh, portable dimension to high-performance gaming. The Legion Go also highlights a trend that was hard to ignore at IFA 2024: the shift towards more personalised, versatile tech — devices that adapt to the user rather than the other way around.
Other notable innovations included Philips’ Hue Secure cameras, which blend home security with its renowned smart lighting ecosystem. These cameras, integrated with Philips’ existing Hue smart lights, offered a more seamless home automation experience. Meanwhile, Dyson’s 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum drew attention with its impressive ability to map rooms using 360-degree vision and clean with pinpoint accuracy — a sign that the company continues to push the boundaries of home tech.
Image: Markus Braumann
However, the real takeaway from IFA 2024 was not just the individual innovations, but the broader shift in the tech landscape. For years, Samsung, Google, and LG dominated these events with their huge stands and dazzling presentations. This year, they were still present, but their displays felt quieter, more subdued. Honor and other Chinese brands, on the other hand, had the most visitors, the largest stands, and the boldest ideas. The excitement that once surrounded Western tech giants now belonged to the likes of Honor, and it was hard to miss the growing momentum of Chinese brands pushing into the global market.
Having attended IFA multiple times, the transition is clear. What used to be an event dominated by familiar US and South Korean names has shifted towards a more international focus. The Chinese brands have come into their own, not only in terms of scale but in their ability to deliver innovations that resonate with consumers.
For the first time in years, it felt like the giants of tech, once so unassailable, were now playing catch-up. And the future of technology, if IFA 2024 was any indication, will be shaped by those willing to push boundaries, challenge conventions, and prioritise innovation over legacy. In the years to come, Honor and others like them will be the ones leading the charge.
