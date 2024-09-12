Leica cameras are like the luxury sports cars of the photography world — sleek, stylish, and packed with power. The D-Lux 8 is the kind of camera that makes you want to get out there and capture the world, whether you’re wandering through Cape Town’s streets or exploring the backroads of the Karoo.
Despite its compact size, the D-Lux 8 punches well above its weight. The 4/3-inch CMOS sensor, paired with the Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34mm f/1.7-2.8 zoom lens, ensures your photos aren’t just good, they’re breathtaking. From wide-angle landscapes to close-up portraits, every shot has that Leica magic: crisp, vibrant, and full of life. The fast aperture of f/1.7-2.8 means you can capture stunning images even in low light, with beautifully blurred backgrounds that make your subjects pop.
And it’s not just about stills. The D-Lux 8 offers 4K video recording at 30 fps, with full manual controls that give you the freedom to create cinematic content on the go. Plus, the camera’s built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make it easy to transfer images directly to your smartphone via the Leica FOTOS app, so you can edit and share your work instantly.
But the D-Lux 8 isn’t just about what’s on the inside. This camera is a joy to use. The ergonomic controls are designed for quick access, the 3-inch touchscreen is responsive and intuitive, and the new 2.4-megapixel OLED viewfinder provides a bright, detailed view even in harsh sunlight. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, the D-Lux 8 will inspire you to push your creative boundaries. R35 995. ormsdirect.co.za
The Goods
Luxurious frame: Leica D-Lux 8
Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, the D-Lux 8 camera will inspire you to push your creative boundaries
Image: Supplied
