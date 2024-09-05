Gone are the days when a television was just a visual black hole when not in use. TCL’s new NXTFrame is the kind of TV you’ll want to show off. This isn’t just another screen; it’s a piece of art that transforms your living room into a gallery.
Sure, the NXTFrame delivers stunning 4K QLED picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, making everything you watch feel immersive and lifelike. But it’s what happens when you’re not watching that sets it apart. When you’re done binge-watching your favourite shows, the NXTFrame morphs into a digital art display. Want Van Gogh’s Starry Night as your living room centrepiece? Done. Prefer something modern and abstract? No problem. It’s like having a gallery at your fingertips, complete with a built-in art library that you can customise to your taste.
The NXTFrame TV also comes with an integrated sound system co-engineered with Danish audio masters Bang & Olufsen. The result? Rich, deep audio that fills the room, turning movie nights into cinematic experiences. With customisable frames, an ultra-thin profile, and a form factor that blends seamlessly into any decor, this TV has been designed to be more than just functional — it’s a statement piece. Starting at US$1 499.99. tcl.com
The goods
Framing the future
TCL’s new NXTFrame is the kind of TV you’ll want to show off. It’s a piece of art that transforms your living room into a gallery
Image: Supplied
Gone are the days when a television was just a visual black hole when not in use. TCL’s new NXTFrame is the kind of TV you’ll want to show off. This isn’t just another screen; it’s a piece of art that transforms your living room into a gallery.
Sure, the NXTFrame delivers stunning 4K QLED picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, making everything you watch feel immersive and lifelike. But it’s what happens when you’re not watching that sets it apart. When you’re done binge-watching your favourite shows, the NXTFrame morphs into a digital art display. Want Van Gogh’s Starry Night as your living room centrepiece? Done. Prefer something modern and abstract? No problem. It’s like having a gallery at your fingertips, complete with a built-in art library that you can customise to your taste.
The NXTFrame TV also comes with an integrated sound system co-engineered with Danish audio masters Bang & Olufsen. The result? Rich, deep audio that fills the room, turning movie nights into cinematic experiences. With customisable frames, an ultra-thin profile, and a form factor that blends seamlessly into any decor, this TV has been designed to be more than just functional — it’s a statement piece. Starting at US$1 499.99. tcl.com
You might also like....
Next level home entertainment
Reality Transformed
A magic mirror for mental wellness