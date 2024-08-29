If you’re looking for the pinnacle of style and performance in your home entertainment setup, the XGimi Saint Laurent Horizon Ultra Special Edition projector is the perfect choice. This limited-edition projector is a collaboration between XGimi and fashion house Saint Laurent.The Horizon Ultra provides 4K UHD resolution and a brightness of 2 200 ANSI lumens, which ensures crisp, vibrant images even in well-lit rooms.
It uses advanced AI-driven image processing to enhance colour accuracy and contrast, delivering a truly cinematic experience. With a built-in Harman Kardon sound system, the audio quality matches the stunning visuals, providing an incredibly rich, immersive experience.This special edition features design elements from Saint Laurent, including a sleek finish and subtle branding. The projector is compact and portable, making it easy to set up anywhere in your home.
With Android TV built-in, accessing your favourite streaming services is effortless. The XGimi Saint Laurent Horizon Ultra Special Edition is more than just a projector; it’s a statement piece. $3 600, ysl.com
The Goods
Stylish performance
The XGimi Saint Laurent Horizon Ultra Special Edition is more than just a projector; it’s a statement piece
Image: Supplied
