XGimi Saint Laurent Horizon Ultra Special Edition
If you’re looking for the pinnacle of style and performance in your home entertainment setup, the XGimi Saint Laurent Horizon Ultra Special Edition projector is the perfect choice. This limited-edition projector is a collaboration between XGimi and fashion house Saint Laurent.The Horizon Ultra provides 4K UHD resolution and a brightness of 2 200 ANSI lumens, which ensures crisp, vibrant images even in well-lit rooms.

It uses advanced AI-driven image processing to enhance colour accuracy and contrast, delivering a truly cinematic experience. With a built-in Harman Kardon sound system, the audio quality matches the stunning visuals, providing an incredibly rich, immersive experience.This special edition features design elements from Saint Laurent, including a sleek finish and subtle branding. The projector is compact and portable, making it easy to set up anywhere in your home.

With Android TV built-in, accessing your favourite streaming services is effortless. The XGimi Saint Laurent Horizon Ultra Special Edition is more than just a projector; it’s a statement piece. $3 600, ysl.com

