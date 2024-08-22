Huawei’s latest flagship laptop, the Mate-Book X Pro 2024 Ultra-Premium Edition, is the epitome of great design and performance. It boasts a stunning 14.2-inch Full-View display with a 3K resolution, which results in crystal-clear visuals when you’re working on detailed projects, editing video or photos, or streaming shows. The touchscreen adds a layer of convenience, making it even easier to navigate between various apps and websites.
Under the hood, the MateBook X Pro 2024 is powered by Intel’s latest Ultra Core processors — an Ultra 7 or Ultra 9, depending on the configuration you opt for — coupled with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. This powerhouse combination ensures that the MateBook can handle anything you throw at it. The battery life is also impressive, offering up to 11 hours of video playback on a single charge.
What makes it even better is the fact that the laptop has 90W charging and weighs a mere 980g.The sleek, metallic design is both stylish and durable, with an ultra-thin profile that makes it incredibly portable. The MateBook X Pro also features a webcam shutter button, which helps prevent unwanted eyes spying on you. With the inclusion of two Thunderbolt 4 ports, your connectivity is versatile and future-proof. From R39 999, huawei.com/za
The goods
Superior design and performance: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2024 Ultra-Premium
Stylish and durable, the MateBook can handle anything you throw at it
Image: Supplied
