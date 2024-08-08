Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra may look suspiciously familiar, but it does push the boundaries of what a smartwatch can be (for an Android device, that is), combining rugged durability with cutting-edge health- and fitness-tracking features. The watch is built with a titanium frame and sapphire-crystal glass, ensuring it can withstand the toughest conditions while maintaining a sleek, premium look.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra’s AMOLED display is vibrant and easy to read, even in direct sunlight. With advanced sensors, it provides comprehensive health monitoring, including heart rate, blood-oxygen levels and ECG. The watch also features a body-composition analysis tool, which gives you deeper insights into your fitness and health metrics. GPS functionality and offline maps make it a must-have companion for outdoor adventures.
Battery life on the Galaxy Watch Ultra is stellar, with up to 80 hours on a single charge. The watch is also equipped with LTE, which lets you stay connected without needing your phone. Samsung’s integration with the broader Galaxy ecosystem means seamless connectivity with your other devices. R19 995, samsung.com/za
The Goods
Innovative craft: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
The smartwatch combines rugged durability with cutting-edge health- and fitness-tracking features
Image: Supplied
