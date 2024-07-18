When it comes to kitchen essentials, the LG InstaView Door-in-Door fridge is a standout. If you love to entertain, adding this to your kitchen will absolutely change the game. With a generous 601l capacity, it effortlessly accommodates all your groceries while the unique InstaView feature lets you peek inside with just a couple of knocks, saving energy and keeping everything fresh.
At the same time, the Door-in-Door design allows easy access to frequently used items. The fridge’s sleek, stainless-steel finish is remarkably fingerprint-resistant. Inside, the adjustable shelves and storage options keep everything organised, from your farmer’s market produce haul to your collection of gourmet cheeses and wine.
Temperature control is also impeccable, ensuring ingredients stay fresh longer, and when summer returns the water and ice dispenser will be invaluable. LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door fridge combines practicality with modern design and, if nothing else, means you won’t be caught standing with the fridge door open trying to figure out what to snack on. R69 999, hirschs.co.za
The Goods
Kitchen gamechanger: LG InstaView
Combining practicality with modern design, LG InstaView lets you peek inside your fridge with just a couple of knocks, saving energy and keeping everything fresh
Image: Supplied
